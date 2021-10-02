Morton sheriff seeks info on damaged, stolen road signs

SOLEN, N.D. (AP) — The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the vandalism and theft of road signs in south-central North Dakota, near the South Dakota border.

The Bismarck Tribune reports road crews on Thursday found that about 15 signs at intersections on a 6-mile stretch north of Solen had been run over or stolen.

Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said replacement of each sign costs about $250, and the vandalism also “causes a significant risk for motorists relying on those signs.”

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity or noticed vehicles with damage or paint transfer is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Damaging or stealing a sign is a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

