Murder charge filed against South Dakota man in baby's death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota prosecutors charged a man with murder and manslaughter on Tuesday in the death of an 8-week-old infant.

Police responded to the boy's home on Sunday after being called because he was not breathing, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. After the child died at a hospital, police began investigating his death. A coroner found the baby's skull was fractured from an assault and he also had a lacerated liver, according to court documents.

Prosecutors filed a charge of second-degree murder and a charge of first-degree manslaughter against the infant's father.

Sioux Falls Police spokesman Samuel Clemens said early Tuesday that there had been no arrests made in the death.

