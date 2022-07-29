 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Music camp founder Utgaard gets North Dakota's top honor

International Music Camp founder Merton Utgaard will receive North Dakota’s highest honor, the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award

  • Updated
  • 0

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — International Music Camp founder Merton Utgaard will receive North Dakota’s highest honor, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday.

Utgaard, who died in 1998 at age 84, is the 47th recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award. A ceremony will be scheduled later.

Utgaard, a native of Maddock, founded the music camp in 1956 at the International Peace Garden that sits astride the North Dakota and Canadian border, north of Dunseith. He served as director for 28 years.

At the time of his death, more than 90,000 students from more than 60 countries had attended the summer camp.

Utgaard was a teacher and director of bands at the University of Minnesota, the University of South Dakota, Ball State University, Northern Illinois University and the University of Manitoba-Brandon before he began to work full time on the International Music Camp in the mid-1960s.

People are also reading…

Utgaard’s portrait will hang in the North Dakota Capitol with those of the other 46 people who have received the award, established by Gov. William Guy in 1961.

Some others who have received it include bandleader Lawrence Welk, New York Yankees slugger Roger Maris, NBA player and coach Phil Jackson, western author Louis L’Amour, singer and actress Peggy Lee, and newsman Eric Sevareid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country

Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country

It was a stunning image: Pope Francis briefly wearing a full Indigenous headdress, after he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system for Indigenous children. The Vatican and the pope clearly appreciated the gesture, which was cheered by some residential school survivors. But some Indigenous people took to social media to express unhappiness with an iconic gesture they found incongruous with the Catholic Church history of abuse that Francis traveled to Canada to apologize for. The leader of a truth and healing project for boarding school survivors called it '"a #toosoon moment."

Tribal leaders, members react to pope's apology on schools

Tribal leaders, members react to pope's apology on schools

Pope Francis's apology for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s abusive residential schools was a full-throated denunciation of a decadeslong policy of forced assimilation that aimed to strip Indigenous children of their culture and traumatized generations. His remarks are largely being welcomed, with one school survivor and First Nations leader saying the apology “meant a lot to a lot of people.” Another calls it “validation that this really happened.” But some people had hoped to hear more on concrete steps the church intends going forward. And one woman whose mother attended a residential school said some folks are still not ready for reconciliation. In her words, “We just need to give people the time to heal.”

Rapid City police fatally shoot man outside casino

Police say Rapid City officers have fatally shot a man with a gun outside a casino. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday after officers responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the casino’s parking lot. Hedrick says the man fired at officers when they arrived, and officers returned fire, killing the man. Officials say a patrol car was struck by gunfire, but no officers were hurt. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Noem, Smith agree to September gubernatorial debate

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and state Rep. Jamie Smith, the Democratic lawmaker challenging her in the November election for governor, agreed Wednesday to a September debate in Rapid City. The Republican governor’s campaign says she will participate in just one debate. She accepted an invitation for one co-hosted by Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN on Sept. 30. Smith immediately told The Associated Press he would participate and criticized Noem for not participating in more face-to-face exchanges. Noem is running for reelection after a first term that vaulted her into national prominence among Republicans for her mostly hands-off approach to COVID-19 restrictions. Smith is trying to challenge her for seeming to have political ambitions beyond South Dakota.

Sister: Hiker who died in Badlands was on graduation trip

The sister of a man who died hiking in the Badlands says that he was camping as part of a trip to celebrate his college graduation when he became lost and ran out of water. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Maxwell Right died in the park on Wednesday. Right's sister, Lucille, says her brother and a friend had broken camp in the park but got lost. Right called his parents, who called the National Park Service for help. The sheriff's office initially said Right and his friend were hiking a trail featured in a social media challenge, but later clarified to say they had been following a trail on a hiking app. Lucille Right said her brother and his friend weren't taking part in any challenge.

Tim Giago, trailblazing Native American journalist, dies

Tim Giago, trailblazing Native American journalist, dies

Tim Giago, the founder of the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the United States, has died at age 88, his former wife says. Giago, who died at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Sunday, created an enduring legacy during more than four decades of work in South Dakota journalism, his colleagues said. Giago, who founded The Lakota Times with his first wife, Doris Giago, in 1981, was not afraid to challenge those in power and advocate for American Indians, she says. He sold the paper in 1998 and later founded The Lakota Journal and the Native Sun News, based in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

A North Dakota judge has put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion pending resolution of a lawsuit that argues the law violates the state constitution. The state's attorney general responded by immediately starting the clock on another 30-day countdown. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, the state’s only abortion clinic. The ban was set to take effect on Thursday. The clinic argued that Wrigley moved too soon in calculating the 30 days that had to pass to activate the ban, by deciding it began when the Supreme Court ruled. They argued that it could not start until the ruling was certified, a technical step that happened Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News