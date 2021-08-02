Native garden would sit above underground research facility

LEAD, S.D. (AP) — Much of the work at the Sanford Underground Research Facility is thousands of feet below the surface.

But one of the latest projects is above ground: a garden honoring Native American history in the Black Hills.

The garden will sit on top of a hillside in Lead, near the entrance to the facility. KC Russell is the facility’s cultural and diversity coordinator. He said the location is important.

“This is a homeland. They have been here for hundreds of years. And the Black Hills has provided sustenance for all the tribes,” he said.

Sacred Circle Garden is the English translation of Cangleska Wakan. Russell said the finished project will feature native plants and a medicine wheel.

“It has four colors and a circle. And it represents the four directions that Native Americans use for gardening and their migration back and forth,” he said.

The four directions point to significant nearby landmarks: Bear Butte, the Badlands, Devil’s Tower, and Black Elk Peak. Russell hopes the garden sends a positive message.

“The sacred circle, the circle of life, also tells us we’re all connected in some way,” he said. “Even the animals are connected to us.”