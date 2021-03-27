NDSU, USD football game canceled after virus case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Officials canceled a football game Saturday between North Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota after a positive COVID-19 test among North Dakota State's staff and athletes.

Contact tracing among North Dakota State's athletes, coaches, managers and staff contributed to the decision, according to Bryan Boettcher, the Sports Information Director at the University of South Dakota.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference indicated the game would not be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.