Nearly 58% of eligible South Dakota residents are vaccinated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials said Monday about 63% of state residents age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and nearly 58% are fully inoculated.

The Department of Health has reported 446 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths since Friday. The latest deaths include three men and two women in their 60s and 70s.

Active cases now stand at 7,927 with 58 of South Dakota's 66 counties experienced high community spread, which means there are 100 cases or more per 100,000 people.

Current hospitalizations have dropped since Friday and are now at 202, down from 214.

Total recovered cases are now at 130,370, up from 308 on Friday.

There have been about 430,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, nearly 315,000 of the Moderna vaccine and about 28,000 does of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccine.

