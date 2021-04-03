Neighbors help fire department rebuild after building burns

Besides reviving the department’s firefighting capacity and the extra hours of training on the use of donated equipment, there will be a need to tear down the fire-damaged station. Plans for a new station are in a very early stage.

“Our priority above all is for public safety. The building comes second to that. We need to be able to provide fire protection, medical response, emergency response to the people of the community. That, by far, is our biggest priority,” Overton said.

He said the most frequent calls to which rural fire departments respond are medical. The Glenburn department is at about 100% capacity to respond to those calls, he said. A good share of the medical supplies were personally kept by firefighters for rapid response so were not affected by the fire. The department has replaced much of the equipment lost.

The second most common call is grass fires, and with two borrowed grass-fire units and a donated grass-fire unit, the department is in good shape, Overton said.

Rescue calls are the third most common calls. Overton said Glenburn is partially able to respond but still is working on replacing some equipment to get back to 100%.

Structure fires are least common but can be disastrous so Glenburn welcomed the fire engine from Williston and other donations.

“We will still respond to structure fires and we will still respond to rescue calls but we may need mutual aid from other departments,” said Overton, noting that Minot Air Force Base provides the primary mutual aid. “We are way further ahead than I thought we would be, but we still have a long way to go.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Minot Daily News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0