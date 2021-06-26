New museum exhibit puts Dakota language at head of class

The Dakota words — “bdoketu” for summer, as an example — light up as visitors trace each character with a stick. When pushed, buttons play audio of Wasicuna pronouncing the Dakota words.

The exhibit is a way to teach children about Dakota language and culture, Wasicuna told a gathering of people there for the unveiling.

“It’s all in the spirit of understanding,” he said. “That’s what we want to put forth into the public, because if you understand and know, it’s going to create good relations.”

Wasicuna and Westerman, a couple from Good Thunder, consulted with the museum on the interactive kiosk, which directly faces another visual and audio display of Dakota children inside the entrance.

Funding for the project came from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and Minnesota Legacy Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Andy Vig of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community described the project as a perfect fit for the Native American tribe’s cultural and educational grants. He noted how Wasicuna taught him the Dakota language for a time, and now more people will learn from him through the exhibit.

“Glenn can’t be everywhere, but now he provides this here,” he said.