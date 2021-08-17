Nine arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Nine men have been arrested as the result of a sex trafficking sting operation during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office said several law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation that began Aug. 6 and ended Aug. 12.

The men range in age from 22 to 54. Eight of the men are from South Dakota and are charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. The charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison upon conviction.

One man from New York is charged with attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor. That charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison upon conviction.

