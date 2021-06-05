No damage reported from earthquake in southern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Officials say an earthquake occurred in southern South Dakota, though no damage was reported.

The United States Geological Survey said the 3.7 magnitude quake happened at 10:25 a.m. Friday just north of the South Dakota border with Nebraska. The center of the earthquake was about 11 miles southeast of Fairfax.

The USGS said the earthquake occurred in a relatively sparsely populated region. About 12,000 people were exposed to “light shaking,” the agency said.

The Argus Leader reports it’s the third earthquake reported this year in South Dakota. The first was a 3.1 magnitude quake in Tyndall on Jan. 4 and the second was a 3.4 magnitude earthquake near Edgemont on March 26. Last year, the state experienced two earthquakes, according to the USGS.

The largest earthquake recorded in South Dakota was a 4.5 magnitude south of Huron in 1911.

