No judging with Watertown group addressing suicides

“A big piece is reflecting on how you take care of yourself. What influences you and what is your perception of different things?” she said.

Self-care is an important skill that individuals need, from the youngest child to the elderly. Being self-aware and caring for one’s self is a critical factor in suicide prevention.

“Sometimes they are in so much pain, they don’t know how to ask for help,” Rumpza said. “Specifically in the Midwest where we are expected to take care of ourselves and don’t want to bother other people. We have the mindset that we need to buck up and own it. Most people can move on. But for people suffering from suicidal thoughts, they don’t know how to deal with it, and they cannot think beyond the right here, the right now.”

Mental health disorders are not the only factor when dealing with suicide. Rumpza said that it is not always from depression and anxiety disorders, and suicidal thoughts can arise in people who are overwhelmed or are experiencing loss.