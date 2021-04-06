Noem announces chief of staff leaving for Board of Regents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that her top aide will change for the third time during her tenure as governor when she appoints her current chief of staff to the Board of Regents.

Tony Venhuizen will take join the board later this month, Noem's office said.

Venhuizen said in a statement that he had intended his time in the governor's office to be short. However, he became Noem's longest-serving chief of staff, spending just over a year in the role. Noem has seen consistent turnover of her top staff since she became governor in 2019. Another senior staff member, Maggie Seidel, left Noem's office last month.

“Tony has been an incredible asset to our team, and he will be missed," Noem said.

Venhuizen was previously a member of the Board of Regents, which oversees the state's public universities. He served as its student member from 2003 until 2008. He also worked on education policy while on staff in former Gov. Dennis Daugaard's office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0