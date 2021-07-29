Noem bars S. Dakota from applying for federal history grants

“Our students should learn America’s true history by studying both our triumphs and our mistakes,” she said in a statement. "Only then will students learn that America remains the shining example of exceptionalism throughout the history of the world.”

Before the U.S. Department of Education changed the guidelines, Noem's Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson had criticized the proposed guidelines and said that she had not planned to apply for the grants. South Dakota’s Legislature had also instructed her not to apply.

The U.S. Department of Education's finalized application notice, published this month, encourages curricula that reflect “the diversity, identities, histories, contributions, and experiences of all students” and creates “inclusive, supportive, and identity-safe learning environments.”

President Joe Biden's Education Secretary Miguel Cardona had explained in a blog run by the department that the grants would not come with specific strings attached. He wrote that the program was aimed at promoting “a more active, engaged society," but added, “This program, however, has not, does not, and will not dictate or recommend specific curriculum be introduced or taught in classrooms. Those decisions are — and will continue to be — made at the local level.”

South Dakota lawmakers plan next month to consider instructing the state's public universities to refrain from applying for federal grants for history or civics teaching.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0