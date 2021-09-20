Noem: Changes to social studies standards should be delayed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday she told the state Department of Education to delay changes to social studies standards up to one year to allow more people to weigh in on the recommendations.

Noem’s move follows recent calls by the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition for her to resign and the decision to postpone the first scheduled hearing a month and move it to a larger venue. The DOE reports it has received nearly 600 public comments on the standards.

“The Department of Education changed the working group’s recommendations to the social studies standards significantly, but it is clear to me that there needs to be more public input to bring greater balance and emphasis on our nation’s true and honest history,” Noem said in a release.