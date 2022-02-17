Noem endorses Jackley's AG bid, Jackley returns favor

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday endorsed former attorney general Marty Jackley, her one-time political rival, as he campaigns to unseat the current Republican attorney general.

Jackley returned the favor for Noem's reelection bid.

The mutual endorsements represented a potential political alliance between the two Republicans, who in 2018 competed for their party's nomination in a bitter primary. Jackley eventually endorsed Noem late in the 2018 general election campaign.

Jackley is running for his old job as current Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg faces a House impeachment investigation for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.

If he is removed from office, Noem would get to name his replacement. She has applied maximum pressure for him to resign, but Ravnsborg has shown no sign of stepping down.

He has also been contacting state Republican party delegates, who will decide the party's nominee at a convention in June. However, Ravnsborg has not yet made an announcement on whether he will mount a reelection bid.

“South Dakota needs an Attorney General that believes in the constitution, has the confidence of law enforcement and the legal community, and understands the law,” Noem said in a statement.

