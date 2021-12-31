Noem extends Child Support Commission report for 3 months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday granted a three-month extension to a commission tasked with recommending changes to the state's child support payment laws.

The Child Support Commission faced a deadline to issue a report to the governor and Legislature by the end of 2021, but Noem extended the commission until the end of March through an executive order. In its quadrennial report, the commission is tasked with recommending updates to state child support payment laws and had moved towards recommending a reduction of child support payments for parents with lower incomes.

The commission had met during the fall and planned to finalize its recommendations earlier this month, but has not done so. It was initially supposed to meet in 2020 and finish its report by the end of last year, but did not meet last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her executive order, Noem made technical changes to several previous orders, as well as rescinded orders that applied to situations that are no longer emergencies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0