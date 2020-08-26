Noem kicks off third night of RNC with endorsement of President Trump

"Our Constitution gave only a few, narrowly defined powers to the federal government," she said. "Most powers were left to the states, so that those closest to the people could decide the laws that would govern their activities."

"It took 244 years to build this great nation — flaws and all — but we stand to lose it in a tiny fraction of that time if we continue down the path taken by the Democrats and their radical supporters," she said. "From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder. People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can’t — good, hard-working Americans — are left to fend for themselves."

Pushing past the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, Noem listed what she believes are Trump's accomplishments in office.

"In just four years, President Trump has lifted people of all races and backgrounds out of poverty. He shrunk government and put money back into the pockets of hardworking, ordinary Americans," she said. "He has advanced religious liberty and protected the Second Amendment. You can look back 50 years, and you won’t find anyone that has surpassed President Trump’s success on these four issues alone."