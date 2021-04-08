Noem names attorney as new chief of stff

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Krisiti Noem has picked her new chief of staff.

Noem announced Thursday that attorney Aaron Scheibe will leave his private practice to serve as her top aide beginning May 1.

He replaces Tony Venhuizen. The governor announced Tuesday that she has appointed Venhuizen to the Board of Regents. Venhuizen is Noem’s second chief of staff to leave the position. Maggie Seidel left Noem’s office in March.

Scheibe previously served in Noem’s administration in 2019 as a senior policy advisor, working on public safety, transportation, tribal relations and energy issues. He served from 2014-19 as deputy commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and from 2002-13 as a diplomat with the U.S. Department of State.

