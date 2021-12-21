 Skip to main content
Noem pens bill to block race theory in schools, colleges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has drafted a bill that would block teaching critical race theory in South Dakota schools, public universities and technical colleges.

Noem announced the legislation on Monday, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Critical race theory is an academic concept that originated in the 1970s. It focuses on how racism is embedded in legal systems in the United States.

South Dakota education officials say critical race theory isn’t part of state curriculum in schools or colleges. But Noem said the theory teaches a false and divisive message.

Her bill would prohibit teaching that any race, religion, sex or ethnicity is inherently superior or inferior; that anyone should feel guilt, anguish or distress because of their race, religion, sex or ethnicity; or that people are inherently responsible for past actions because of their race, sex, religion or ethnicity.

The ACLU of South Dakota said Monday it opposes the bill, saying it could censor U.S. history discussions and local school districts should decide their own curriculums.

Twenty-nine other states have introduced similar bills or taken steps to restrict teaching critical race theory or limit how teachers discuss racism and sexism, according to Education Week. North Dakota has blocked critical race theory teachings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

