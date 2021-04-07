Noem pushes lawmakers on transgender sports ban, medical pot

As the session ended last month, key Republican lawmakers were left sparring with Noem, resulting in the demise of two high-profile bills. One bill would have banned transgender girls and women from participating in sports leagues that align with their gender identity; while the other would have delayed a voter-passed law to legalize medical marijuana.

Facing criticism from social conservatives for scuttling the transgender sports bill, Noem has placed some responsibility for a special session to revive the topic on one of the top Republicans in the House.

“I can call a session, but it's really up to the Speaker of the House, Spencer Gosch, if he thinks it's important enough to have a discussion or if they would like to ... move forward and keep the executive orders in place," the governor said in an interview with Dakota Radio Group this week.

Gosch refuted the notion that the special session is up to him, pointing out that the governor's role is to issue the proclamation and determine the scope for a special legislative session.