Noem says she will try again for Mount Rushmore fireworks

However, even if the federal government reversed its decision, the state would struggle to pull the event together with July Fourth weekend just weeks away. Noem’s administration previously said in court that in order to have enough time to organize a fireworks event at the site, it would have to know by June 2 whether it would be allowed.

The governor’s spokesman, Ian Fury, said Noem will reach out to the "Biden Administration to ask them to reconsider their unlawful decision.” She has also said she will file an appeal of the judge's order in her lawsuit.

Noem has used the issue as a political cudgel to frame herself as an opponent of Biden. She took to Twitter to lash out at the president, writing, “Why are you being so hypocritical? You're having your own personal fireworks show in DC, but South Dakotans are told no?”