Noem signs bill to give top state officials raises

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation that gives herself a pay raise if reelected and those of other top state officials.

The bill raises the salaries of the governor, the attorney general, the secretary of state, the state auditor, the state treasurer, and the commissioner of school and public lands.

The governor's 9.4% raise to $130,000 a year pays the state's top executive more or equal to South Dakota's six neighboring states. The governors of Nebraska and Wyoming make $105,000 a year, the Rapid City Journal reported. Iowa pays its governor $130,000.

The raises will take effect on July 1, 2023. Noem's current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.

The attorney general will make $125,000, an increase of about 5%. The secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and the commissioner of school and public lands will receive $113,000 per year, up from about $95,000.