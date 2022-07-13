 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Noem, Smith agree to September gubernatorial debate

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and state Rep. Jamie Smith, the Democratic lawmaker challenging her in the November election for governor, agreed Wednesday to a September debate in Rapid City

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and state Rep. Jamie Smith, the Democratic lawmaker challenging her in the November election for governor, agreed Wednesday to a September debate in Rapid City.

The Republican governor's campaign said she would participate in just one debate, accepting an invitation for one co-hosted by Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN on Sept. 30.

Smith immediately told The Associated Press he would participate and criticized Noem for not participating in more face-to-face exchanges.

“That’s unfortunate that she only wants to get out and talk about the issues that affect South Dakota one time,” he said.

Noem is running for reelection after a first term that vaulted her into national prominence among Republicans for her mostly hands-off approach to COVID-19 restrictions. She has become a polarizing figure in the heavily-Republican state and Smith is trying to challenge her for seeming to have political ambitions beyond South Dakota.

People are also reading…

Noem also released a letter to Smith, saying, "Voters deserve the opportunity to hear from the two of us on a wide variety of issues, especially those on which we do not see eye-to-eye. I look forward to a spirited, fact-driven conversation, and I trust that you hope for the same.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up most of the mass of the universe but scientists don't know what it is. The hope is that the experiment will block most of the radiation that is constantly flying through the universe, allowing only dark matter particles to slip through and light up a pool of liquid xenon held in a titanium tank. Scientists announced Thursday that the five-year, $60 million experiment in South Dakota finally got underway two months ago after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utilities: Grid work needed to meet electric vehicle demand

Record-high gas prices have stoked interest in electric vehicles. But Black Hills power providers say improvements are need in the electric grid to keep pace with anticipated sales. The Biden administration has set an ambitious target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions electric vehicles. While that’s the goal, electric utility providers say the state is not ready for that. West River Electric Co-op spokesman Robert Raker says utilities are not producing enough electricity to meet the Biden’ administration’s goal.

Democrat Smith announces fellow House member as running mate

South Dakota Democratic lawmaker Jamie Smith has selected fellow House member Jennifer Keintz for his running mate as lieutenant governor. Smith is trying to unseat Gov. Kristi Noem in the November election. Smith made the announcement ahead of the Democratic Party’s state convention. The convention starts Friday. The party convention will select the nominee for lieutenant governor, but no one else has announced their candidacy. Keintz has held a seat in the House for one term, representing a mostly rural district in the northeast corner of South Dakota. She is also a real estate broker.

Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen

Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen

Attorneys for Mississippi’s only abortion clinic are asking the state Supreme Court to block a law that bans most abortions and to let the clinic reopen next week. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is at the center of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upended abortion rights nationwide. As of Thursday, Mississippi bans most abortions. The clinic performed its last procedures Wednesday. In arguments filed Thursday, clinic attorneys said the Mississippi Constitution has a right to privacy that includes abortion. Also Thursday, North Dakota’s only abortion clinic filed a lawsuit seeking to block a law that will abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling

2 dead, 1 injured after Sioux Falls robbery and standoff

Two people are dead and a third is in critical but stable condition after a robbery and related standoff Saturday in the Sioux Falls area. Police say two people were shot at a business in Hartford, just outside the city, around 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, a 60-year-old Hartford man, later died at a hospital, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. The second victim, a 45-year-old Colton man, was in stable but critical condition on Sunday morning. The surviving victim identified the shooter as a 57-year-old Sioux Falls man. Authorities went to the shooter’s house with a search warrant at around 4 a.m. After a standoff, the shooter was fatally shot by a law enforcement sniper.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka: Timeline of a political and economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News