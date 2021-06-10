Noem: State-inspected meat processors can sell out of state

Before the agreement with the USDA, known as a Cooperative Interstate Shipping agreement, state-inspected facilities were only allowed to sell meat within the state. Eight other states currently participate in the agreement program — Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

The president of the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association, Eric Jennings, said the agreement might help local producers, but that the effects would not be immediate because local meat processors are already busy fulfilling demand from within the state.

“They have just about all the business they can handle,” he said.

He added that it would be difficult for small meat lockers to compete with the large producers because there is a massive difference in the number of animals they can slaughter. But as the price of meat rises in supermarkets, there is a growing demand for local products.

There are currently 34 meat processing facilities licensed by the state. Jennings said there is a growing interest in opening small butchering facilities and the new agreement would help them stay viable if they can market to other states. It is only open to facilities with fewer than 25 employees.

“Having access to larger markets will help them survive,” he said.

