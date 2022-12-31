 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Noem taps diocese chancellor as new social services leader

Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state's next social services secretary

  • 0

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary.

Noem announced Friday that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to repace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill, the Argus Leader reported. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. She has served as secretary since 2019.

Althoff has worked as the diocese’s chancellor for the past 13 years. He helped develop the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, which helps homeless people in the Sioux Falls area.

Althoff told the Yankton Press & Dakotan in a 2017 interview that he also worked on a $16.2 million restoration project at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Sioux Falls.

People are also reading…

He holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Notre Dame and a master's degree in education from the University of Portland. He ran cross country for Notre Dame and told the Press & Dakotan in the 2017 interview that he still ran still ran every day at 4:45 a.m.

“I don't run anymore for distance,” he said then. "I run for time with God."

He will begin his sting as social services secretary on Jan. 23.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Noem commutes 7 inmates' sentences to parole

Gov. Kristi Noem has commuted seven prisoners' sentences to parole. Noem's office announced the move Saturday, saying the convicts will be subject to a number of requirements, including electronic monitoring of their locations and alcohol use and supervision plans. Any violations will result in a return to prison. Noem said that the prisoners have earned a second chance and present a low risk of recidivism. The prisoners are Danielle Blakney; Jamie Christine Bosone; Jerome R. Ferguson; Britni Jean Goodhart; Connie Hirsch; Tammy Kvasnicka; and Whitney Renae Turney.

Winter storm leaves reservation facing water shortage

Last week's winter storms have left South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation facing a water shortage. The Rapid City Journal reports that the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued use restrictions on water usage for most of the reservation on Monday. Agency officials say heavy snowfall has prevented workers from accessing water stations to keep water flowing, leaving some areas with low water levels or none at all. The restrictions are expected to remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Woman criticizes Noem for releasing her father's killer

A woman is criticizing Gov. Kristi Noem's decision to release her father's killer from prison. Noem announced Monday that she had commuted seven prisoners' sentences to parole. One of them is Connie Hirsch. KELO-TV reports that Hirsch in 2012 was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of her husband, Jerold Hirsch. She got 35 years in prison. Jarold Hirsch's daughter, Sandra Lopez, says she learned of Noem's decision on Christmas Day. She says Noem's decision to release Connie Hirsch victimized her all over again. She says Connie Hirsch shouldn't be allowed to walk freely among society.

Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution

Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution

Dakota tribal members have completed an annual 330-mile ride on horseback  to honor 40 of their ancestors killed in 1862. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the riders set out from Lower Brule, South Dakota, and arrived in Mankato, Minnesota, on Monday morning. The riders have been making the trip each December since 2005 to retrace the route their ancestors took out of Minnesota to a reservation in South Dakota following the mass execution on Dec. 26, 1862, in Mankato. Thirty-eight Dakota prisoners were hanged that day and two others were later captured and hanged.

Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm. She is activating the state’s National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver says that tribal authorities have been working to clear roads to deliver propane and firewood to homes. But they face a relentless wind that has created drifts over 10 feet in some places. The tribe has requested assistance and Noem’s office said it has been working with other tribal governments, as well as local officials across the state, to respond to the frigid temperatures and blizzard-like conditions.

Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service

Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service

A pipeline operator has put a damaged section in Kansas back into service, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced Thursday that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its Keystone pipeline in northeast Kansas. The company said that allowed for a controlled restart of the section from near the Nebraska-Kansas line to northern Oklahoma. The 2,700-mile Keystone system carries heavy crude oil from western Canada to the Gulf Coast and to central Illinois. The spill occurred Dec. 7 in a rural county northwest of Kansas City.

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 28 in western New York, authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead have been found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow. The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 49 deaths, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday. The blizzard roared through the region Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars.

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States. The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to scores of homes and businesses. The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. The National Weather Service says about 60% of the U.S. population has faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff — literally. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports Noem's staff gave her a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule.” A video posted to Twitter on Sunday shows Noem decked out in camouflage torching a pile of cardboard boxes on a snowy farm. According to Tennessee-based ammunitions company MidSouth Shooters, a Pulsefire LRT costs about $650. Noem spokesperson Ian Fury says no tax dollars were used to buy the flamethrower.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Woodbury County Attorney candidate James Loomis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News