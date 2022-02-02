Noem testifies to senators on $30M DSU cybersecurity program

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday added the force of her presence to a legislative committee weighing her proposal to send $30 million to expand a Dakota State University cybersecurity program.

The Republican governor made a rare appearance in a legislative committee to pitch lawmakers directly on the proposal, which would include the construction of a cybersecurity lab in Sioux Falls, double the enrollment size of the program and expand a cybersecurity skills training program for high school students.

“I believe that we’re building towards cybersecurity and technology being the next big industry in the state of South Dakota, which is very exciting for us because that’s the exact kind of careers that our kids want,” she told reporters.

Dakota State's expansion will be funded by a mix of donations and state funds. Philanthropist T. Denny Sanford is contributing $50 million, while Noem has proposed a $30 million allotment from the state budget. The city of Sioux Falls is also donating $10 million for the lab.

Lawmakers on the Senate State Affairs committee approved Noem's request for $30 million. It will next proceed to a vote in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0