Noem unveils new state services website with 'pheasant' chat

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday unveiled a new design for a government services website, billing it as a modernization for citizen services.

The website, which links to services ranging from state park permits to job postings and COVID-19 updates, also features a chat feature with a pheasant named “Fez.”

“Don't shoot me! I'm here to help,” Fez offers, connecting users to a live agent for 12 hours during business days.

The Republican governor said the project has been in the works since May and includes a search function to find government services.

“This portal will allow people to create their own account, access all state agency services and maintain the records for services received,” Noem said in a statement. "I want South Dakota to be a leader in citizen-focused digital government.”

The site offers links to requesting child care assistance, information about a broadband expansion program and crime victims' services.

Noem's office said the website is part of an effort to update the state's digital infrastructure to strengthen it against cybersecurity risks.

Her spokesman Ian Fury said the website portal cost $1.6 million to build and launch. It was paid out of $10 million the Legislature budgeted to modernize the state's information technology systems.

