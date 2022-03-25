Noem vetoes bill removing pot charges from background checks

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has vetoed a bill what would have removed old marijuana charges from South Dakotans’ criminal background checks.

The Rapid City Journal reported Friday that Noem had vetoed the bill. The measure would have automatically removed simple marijuana charges and convictions from public background records if the the violation was more than five years old. The person also would have had to fulfill sentencing and probation requirements and have no subsequent arrests.

The governor said in a letter to legislators that the bill would have allowed someone convicted of marijuana chares to hide their criminal history.

The bill’s chief sponsor, Sen. Mike Rohl, said he doesn’t think he can muster enough votes between the House and Senate to override the veto.

