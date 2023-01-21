 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Noem wants investigation into social security number leak

Gov. Kristi Noem is demanding the U.S. Department of Justice investigate why her family's social security numbers were leaked when Congress released its findings in the Jan. 6 investigation

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is demanding the U.S. Department of Justice investigate why her family’s social security numbers were leaked when Congress released its findings in the Jan. 6 investigation.

The House Select Commission on the Ja. 6 Investigation’s final report in December included White House logs of visitors in December 2020. About 2,000 people’s social security numbers were included in the report, including numbers for Noem, her husband, her three children and her daughter’s husband, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Friday.

Noem visited the White House in December 2020 and met with former President Donald Trump in her official capacity as governor.

Her attorneys have argued the leak violates the 1947 Privacy Act. She said in letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountabiity and the House Ethics Committee that releasing the numbers could cause “permanent, widespread damage to the lives of my kids and my grandkids, as well as the families of the many other individuals impacted.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Texas man pleads guilty to role in $1.6M romance scam plot

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general. Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Fola Alabi pleaded guilty in Rhode Island last week to conspiracy and money laundering. According to prosecutors, someone often posing as a general stationed overseas befriended women online, then gradually gained their trust by feigning romantic or personal interest before asking for money. The victims were from Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, California, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas, Idaho and South Dakota.

South Dakota GOP lawmakers push trans youth health care ban

South Dakota GOP lawmakers push trans youth health care ban

A group of South Dakota Republican lawmakers are pushing a bill to outlaw gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. At least a dozen states are considering anti-transgender legislation this year. The South Dakota bill aims to keep children under 18 from accessing puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapy or surgeries that enable them to present as a gender different from the sex on their birth certificate. It would also punish doctors who provide the care by revoking their medical license and exposing them to civil litigation. South Dakota Republicans have perennially considered bills aimed at limiting the health care, school facilities and sports teams that transgender youth can access.

Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools

Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools

Native American boarding school survivors of abuse and their descendants shared memories and tears in Arizona on U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's yearlong “Road to Healing” initiative. They spoke Friday at a school in the Gila Indian River Community just south of Phoenix before a large audience that included Gov. Katie Hobbs and Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego. It is the fourth stop for the nation’s first and only Native American Cabinet secretary following stops in South Dakota, Oklahoma and Michigan. Several testimonies addressed issues in addition to abuse, including losing one's culture, language and identity.

Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas

Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas

Kansas water experts are warning that farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk an economic collapse there. The warning is setting up a big and messy fight for the annual session of the Kansas Legislature set to open Monday. The Kansas Water Authority is telling lawmakers that Kansas needs to “halt” the depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer that covers roughly 175,000 square miles in parts of eight states. The warning has farmers, ranchers and powerful agriculture interests preparing to fight moves that they see as stripping them of control over water and potentially hurting their livelihoods.

South Dakota lawmakers consider $220M for housing, water

South Dakota lawmakers are considering a pair of infrastructure funding bills that would allocate over $220 million to housing and water supply projects. A proposal to allocate $200 million for workforce housing projects is set for a final vote in the House this week. Meanwhile, the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday recommended the Legislature’s budget appropriations committee consider a proposal to allocate $22 million to water supply projects. The funding would come alongside a $600 million package the Legislature passed last year to send federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to water supply projects.

Winter storm leaves reservation facing water shortage

Last week's winter storms have left South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation facing a water shortage. The Rapid City Journal reports that the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued use restrictions on water usage for most of the reservation on Monday. Agency officials say heavy snowfall has prevented workers from accessing water stations to keep water flowing, leaving some areas with low water levels or none at all. The restrictions are expected to remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

The U.S. Department of the Interior has renamed five places in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. Thursday's changes come as part of a yearlong process in which the historically offensive word “squaw” has been removed from the names of geographic sites across the country. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says in a statement that “words matter,” particularly as the agency works to make these sites accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. She calls the term in question "harmful."

South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax

South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called Tuesday for using the state’s surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that notably steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House, delivered her address as the Legislature’s nine-week session began. All eyes are on what lawmakers might do with the state’s $423 million surplus. Noem said that shoppers are “astonished” when they arrive at the checkout line to pay for their groceries. She said it is so costly that she has watched many shoppers have to put items back on the shelves because they don’t have enough money for the purchase.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News