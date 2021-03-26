Noem wants lawmakers to change medical marijuana rules

Advocates for medical marijuana have argued that the law voters passed is sufficient. They have been especially resistant to the proposal for a cap of three cannabis plants per medical user's home, saying it wouldn't be sufficient to meet a patient's medical needs.

Noem also wants to prohibit people under age 21 from smoking or vaping medical marijuana, saying it would encourage recreational pot use and pointing out that medical users can ingest the drug in other ways. She is also pushing lawmakers to make it clear that the Department of Health can track cannabis while it is cultivated and sold.

It wasn't clear when or if lawmakers will officially consider Noem's proposal, as the deadline already passed for considering legislation under normal circumstances.

Lawmakers could take up the governor's proposal Monday, but it would require support from two-thirds of both legislative chambers to suspend the rules governing the Legislature. They could also consider the proposal during a special legislative session, which would require either a call from the governor or the support of two-thirds of both chambers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0