Noem weighs in on special session process for AG impeachment

Last week, she put maximum pressure on him to step down: Publicly calling for his resignation and releasing videos of his interviews with criminal investigators the same day that lawmakers unveiled articles of impeachment. But a judge's order halting Noem — or other government officials — from publishing the videos or other documents in the investigation has given lawmakers reason to halt impeachment proceedings.

Lawmakers have taken the judge's order to mean they are under a gag order from even discussing the attorney general's crash. Gosch has said he pushed the step back from considering impeachment to make sure the process would be “fair and transparent," and that can happen only after the criminal case concludes.

If the Legislature reconvenes, the House would need a simple majority to advance the impeachment charges to the Senate. There, it would require two-thirds of senators to convict and remove the attorney general from office.

But the state constitution does not spell out impeachment proceedings and whether a special session — which requires the support of two-thirds of lawmakers from both chambers — is necessary. Noem could also call a special session, but said Thursday she would not do so.