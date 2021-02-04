Noem welcomes transgender people, declines to discuss bills

“Everybody understands that South Dakota is a welcoming place, especially after this last year that we went through in 2020," Noem said when asked what message she wanted to send to transgender people. “So if they would like to be a part of our communities, our way of life, if they value their freedoms, I would encourage them to come visit.”

But the Republican governor declined to discuss her views on the bills, saying she would weigh them if the Legislature passes them.

Meanwhile, Republicans are divided on the legislation. The birth certificate proposal passed by eight votes in the House last week. The vote was carried by Republicans who argued that a birth certificate is an objective record of someone’s sex at birth and should not be changed. The bill is now being evaluated in the Senate, where it is expected to receive greater scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the proposal regarding school sports leagues has yet to receive a committee hearing — the first hurdle in the Legislature.