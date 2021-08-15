Noem won't support vaccine mandate for interstate travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she won’t support a federal COVID-19 vaccinate mandate for interstate travel.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported that Noem on Saturday tweeted a screenshot from an Associated Press story on Friday about steps the Biden administration is considering on stricter vaccine mandates. The story mentions the administration has discussed mandating vaccines for interstate travel but feels the move would be too polarizing.

Noem tweeted that if the administration tries a vaccine mandate for interstate travel “we will stand up” and governors are the last line of defense to protect freedoms.

South Dakota is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. State health officials reported 1,270 active cases on Friday. Case numbers haven't risen above 1,000 since May.

