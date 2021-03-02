Noem's bills limiting conservation officers hit resistance

In the end, the senators unanimously dismissed the bill, reasoning that a clause in it would bar courts from using evidence that conservation officers had gathered while they were in violation of the proposed law. Schoenbeck argued the bill would disrupt conservation officer's abilities to do other parts of their work, calling it “a radical deviation from a system that is working.”

Ian Fury, Noem's spokesman, said after the bill's dismissal that she “ will continue to protect the property rights of South Dakotans.”

Meanwhile, the governor's proposal to stop conservation officers from taking hunting or fishing equipment from people violating the law — an act known as civil asset forfeiture — received a warmer reception from senators. The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources endorsed it unanimously, sending it to the full Senate where it will face a final legislative hurdle before Noem can sign it into law.

Sen. Herman Otten, a Republican, said the proposal keeps officers from confiscating fishing equipment or hunting rifles just because someone goes over their hunting or fishing limit.