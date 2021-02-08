Noem's push for scholarship endowment gains lawmaker support

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to send $50 million towards a needs-based scholarship endowment cleared its first test in the Legislature Monday.

South Dakota is the only state without a significant scholarship endowment for low-income students, but Noem is trying to create a $200 million fund by combining the state funds with $150 million from private donors. Lawmakers have an extraordinary amount of one-time funds after the state offset pandemic-related expenses with federal relief money.

The governor's chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, described the scholarship allotment as an “investment” that would benefit the state's students long into the future.

Barry Dunn, the president of South Dakota State University, said the university has seen declines in students who receive need-based federal grants as those grants fail to keep up with tuition increases. He connected the drop-off to the declining rates of enrolment at state universities over the last decade.

The fund would generate about $8 million every year to be distributed to public universities, private colleges and tribal colleges.

A committee of senators unanimously recommended the bill after it was pushed by Republican legislative leaders.

Republican Sen. Casey Crabtree called the vote “the easiest decision we’ll make all year.”

