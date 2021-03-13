Noem's senior advisor plans to leave governor's staff

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem’s senior advisor has announced her resignation.

Maggie Seidel, who is also the governor's policy director, sent an email Friday afternoon announcing her decision to leave Noem's staff and accept a position elsewhere, although she didn't say where she's headed.

In her email, Seidel noted the challenges that 2020 and 2021 have presented, but said she enjoyed “each and every moment of it.”

Seidel has been advising Noem since November 2019.

Her biography says Seidel holds a master’s degree in economics from George Mason University, a master’s degree in elections and campaign management from Fordham University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Villanova University.

Noem’s office didn't comment on Seidel's departure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0