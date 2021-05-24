North Dakota addiction treatment plan eyes border residents

The Legislature also approved extending the voucher to treatment providers in bordering states for aiding underserved areas in North Dakota.

Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-Wahpeton, who brought House Bill 1402, pointed out that Wahpeton’s border neighbor of Breckenridge, Minnesota, has the sole substance use disorder treatment provider in the sister cities on the Red River. She said access and transportation are challenges for Wahpeton-area people who have to go to Fargo for services.

“We’ll be able to work with those providers that are serving individuals that are right on the border and wherever there’s an underserved area,” Sagness said.

It’s unclear how many providers in Minnesota, Montana and South Dakota will be interested. North Dakota’s Department of Human Services will have to develop rules for procedures and requirements for out-of-state provider reimbursement. Those providers will have to complete a needs assessment and receive Human Services’ approval.

The Legislature also enacted some cost controls for the voucher funds. Only 45% of the money can be spent on residential programs with more than 16 beds, such as ShareHouse and Prairie St. John’s in Fargo. The two providers received the most voucher applications by far, and were each reimbursed about $4 million from 2015-20.