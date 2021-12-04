Officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls deemed justified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a man in Sioux Falls has been deemed to be a justified use of deadly force, according to South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

Elwood Dwyer, 52, was shot and killed by police on Oct. 28 after an hour-long standoff following a domestic situation where three people arrived at a hospital with stab wounds

One victim, a 70-year-old man, died of his wounds on Nov. 9.

Police have not identified any of the victims, but said all three were known to Dwyer.

Dwyer’s autopsy confirmed he had been shot five times in the chest, right arm and left arm, the Argus Leader reported. Dwyer tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and stimulants.

The Attorney General’s Office reported “reasonable officers present at the scene utilized deadly force in a situation that was tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving,” in their justification of the deadly shooting.

