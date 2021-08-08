Official: First few days of rally among the busiest in years

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say the first few days of this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been among the busiest they've seen.

Some 700,000 people were expected to celebrate their enthusiasm for motorcycles at the 10-day event which kicked off Friday.

“There are more people here than in the 31 years I’ve been doing this,” Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told the Rapid City Journal Saturday.

Law enforcement in Sturgis and Meade County are reporting their calls for service during the first few days are up dramatically compared to previous years.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said officers have issued 207 violations for open containers of alcohol just since the rally began Friday.

The city allows open containers of beer and wine, but not liquor, during the rally in certain downtown areas, but drinkers must purchase a special cup to do so.