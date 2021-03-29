Officials call Black Hills wildfire 'active and dangerous'

NEMO, S.D. (AP) — A wildfire is forcing evacuations of residents who live northwest of Rapid City, authorities said Monday.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Department said in a release that agencies are responding to a “major fire” in the Nemo area. High winds blowing out of the west are pushing the so-called Schroeder Fire east, the release said.

“This is a very active and dangerous scene,” the statement said.

So far evacuations have been ordered at Westberry Trails, Dark Canyon Road, Magic Canyon Road. Cleghorn Canyon Road, Pinedale Heights west of Berry Pine Heights Drive, Nameless Cave Road, Cavern Road and Camp Minneluzahan, the Rapid City Journal reported.

South Dakota transportation officials have shut down Interstate 90 for a 42-mile stretch from Kadoka to Murdo due to grass fires. Authorities said second wildfire has been reported near Keystone, which is southwest of Rapid City.

Citizens are being asked to stay out of both areas and use alternate routes.

