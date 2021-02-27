Officials in 10 counties mull over regional jail in Aberdeen

Day County Sheriff Ryan Rucktaeschel said he agrees on the need for space. While he usually has room for the local inmates, he said, Day’s challenge is the age of its facility, which is about 50 to 60 years old.

His biggest challenge, he said, is finding space for women and juveniles because they need to be sound and sight separated from the other inmates. If he takes one woman, he said, he loses the use of his entire west wing.

In Walworth County, where the jail closed in October, Sheriff Josh Bohl said the typical housing need is anywhere from 10 to more than 30. Without a jail of its own, he said, Walworth is finding space elsewhere.

There are sections of state law that allow counties to enter into a joint agreement for the establishment of a regional jail. Staci Ackerman, executive director for the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, said there are four sections of state law that specifically deal with the concept. Three have been in place since 1986, she said.

“Legislators back then foresaw the need for a regional jail,” she said.

But she also noted the provisions lack detail and clarity.