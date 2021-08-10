Officials: Jet fuel shortage not affecting Sturgis rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The executive director of the Rapid City Regional Airport said Tuesday that the jet fuel shortage seen in areas of the western U.S. is not having an impact on visitors traveling to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said that although air traffic is up in Rapid City, the western South Dakota airport has not heard as many complaints regarding jet fuel as have been expressed in other airports further west.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order on July 17 to address concerns about looming fuel shortages in the western part of the state, the Rapid City Journal reported.

“There has been fuel shortage discussions. The governor has reached out to us a few times on this,” Dame said Tuesday. “They did declare an emergency under the fuel piece of it, but I don’t believe at this point we’ve seen any real impact.”

The executive order extended the hours of service for the commercial delivery of petroleum products in South Dakota by declaring a state of emergency and exempting delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and ethyl alcohol from federal motor carrier regulations on drivers’ hours of service. It expires at midnight Aug. 16, the day after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends.

