Officials seeking affording housing solutions in Black Hills

“There are 331 million people in the country and there are 331 million definitions of affordable housing,” he said.

The commission is a low-income housing authority that exists to provide housing assistance to families that are at 80% of the area median income and lower. It has units in Wall, New Underwood, Hill City and Rapid City.

Achbach said the solutions Johnson discussed for housing could apply to the commission. He said the agency would accept all the help they can get as far as subsidies for development.

He said the commission is working to figure out how to serve the most people possible by a development, and may consider expanding the housing they already have.

“I see us having some plan here within the next couple of months,” he said. “We’re really trying to quantify (the need). We don’t want to build a $5 million complex and find out we don’t have any customers.”