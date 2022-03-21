Officials trying to identify body found in Big Sioux River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are working to learn the identity of a man whose body was found in the Big Sioux River.

The body was found near the spillway just down the hill from the State Penitentiary about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

Passersby called police after realizing the clothing they spotted in the water was actually a body.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s identity and his cause of death, officials said.

