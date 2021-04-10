 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead, three hurt after SUV flips near Box Elder
0 comments
AP

One dead, three hurt after SUV flips near Box Elder

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) — One person is dead and three others hurt after their SUV overturned west of Box Elder.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Saturday that the crash occurred late Thursday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety said preliminary information indicates a 2005 Jeep Cherokee overturned on Country Road. A 27-year-old man died from his injuries. The 26-year-old female driver and two other male passengers, ages 21 and 25, were hurt as well.

No names have been released pending notification of family.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said charges are pending against the driver.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tap dancing at Mainstage competition

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News