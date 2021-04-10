One dead, three hurt after SUV flips near Box Elder

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) — One person is dead and three others hurt after their SUV overturned west of Box Elder.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Saturday that the crash occurred late Thursday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety said preliminary information indicates a 2005 Jeep Cherokee overturned on Country Road. A 27-year-old man died from his injuries. The 26-year-old female driver and two other male passengers, ages 21 and 25, were hurt as well.

No names have been released pending notification of family.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said charges are pending against the driver.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0