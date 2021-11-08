One of 3 men shot in Sioux Falls has died, police said

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — One of three men shot in the parking lot of a Sioux Falls business over the weekend has died of his injuries, police said at a briefing Monday.

A 37-year-old man died at a hospital where he was taken following the shooting outside a restaurant early Sunday morning, police spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says one person fired an undetermined amount of shots after there was a disagreement between two groups of about 40 people outside Giliberto’s. The man who died has not been identified.

Clemens said dozens of people witnessed the shooting and others were recording the incident as well as what led up to the dispute. However, no arrests have been made.

The two other victims are a 26-year-old man who had a wound to his leg and a 29-year-old man who had a wound to his arm, Clemens said.

All three men were from Sioux Falls, according to police.

Various vehicles in the parking lot were damaged in the gunfire, Clemens said. Police are not yet releasing the number of shots fired or amount of shell casings found.

Police pursued a vehicle through central Sioux Falls after the driver of the vehicle attempted to hit a police officer while fleeing the scene, Clemens said.

A 20-year-old man is accused of aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, fleeing police and resisting arrest, according to police.

