A familiar scene the past several years is the sight of state prison inmates from the Yankton Community Work Center working with nonprofit groups on local projects.

The image had practically become a staple of local public work. They could be seen performing cleanup duties — including offering assistance in river cleanup events — as well as clearing snow from public properties, helping out in the kitchen at The Center and doing custodial services at Ability Building Services (ABS). There are many other examples, and local nonprofits greatly valued the assistance provided by these inmates, who were paid a nominal wage for their services. And some of the inmates reportedly enjoyed the work, which likely had a positive psychological impact.

But all this is changing — apparently, with a degree of abruptness.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) told the Press & Dakotan last week that the Inmate Work Program has been modified, permitting the inmates to work only on spot duties, such as cleanup after a storm, as opposed to longer-term duties.

However, local nonprofits that the Press & Dakotan contacted last week all said the program was modified on very short notice and with no solid announcement of the change.

This has left many of these groups in a difficult spot.

“We’ve had three or four (inmates), five days a week, 52 weeks a year,” said Pat Kellar, ABS director of Day Services and Human Resources. “We found out in June that it would end July 1. It was quite an impact on us.”

He said the decision apparently came from new DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko. “She had been involved in a lawsuit in another state and previous employment, where the state was sued for forcing inmate labor,” he said. “It’s really allowed for in (South Dakota) law, as long as it’s not mandatory, and it’s (limited to) community service organizations,” Kellar noted.

The stories told to us by the local nonprofits were all the same: There was relatively little notice and now they have to make do for what were minor but indispensable services, which also helped the nonprofits stretch their limited budgets.

“We’ve just had to absorb that and make room for that cost like anyplace else,” Kellar said. “It’s money that we would have been spending on other direct-care staff or supplies or to provide services.

“We get our revenues from taxpayers. Now, we’re going to be taking those monies and buying the services that we had inmates doing before.”

It’s a complicated change.

While some may argue that the inmates should be paid at the same rate as general public employees, it should be noted that inmates require special circumstances for their work. They must be trained and constantly monitored, and transporting them to and from work is also an issue. (The P&D story noted that local nonprofits were told that only men could transfer the prisoners to and from the Community Work Center, while a state spokesman told the P&D that was not the case. That is a point that needs clarity if this program is to continue.)

The program change represents a major adjustment for those entities that have depended on it.

And perhaps the change is warranted.

But the apparent abruptness in this program change and the differences between what the state is saying and what the local groups are saying is a major concern, and it needs to be addressed if the program is to still be utilized in the future. The nonprofits, who operate with tight budgets, need to know what’s happening in order to function and to make the inmate program work to its fullest level.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false