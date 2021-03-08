Pair involved in 3-hour standoff facing federal gun charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A western South Dakota couple that engaged in a standoff with federal agents last week is facing weapons charges.

Michael Blood and Carmen Mann agreed to surrender after holding law enforcement at bay for three hours at Blood's home a few miles west of Ellsworth Air Force Base in Meade County. Federal agents found firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana at the house.

Blood, 57, is charged with three counts, including being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for allegedly having guns while being a drug user, according to the federal complaint. Mann is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for allegedly having a revolver after being convicted of a felony.

Both of them have pleaded not guilty, the Rapid City Journal reported.