Pair sentenced for killing Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two men convicted of killing a Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver during a robbery in 2020 were ordered Thursday to serve decades in prison.

Judge Robin Houwman sentenced Raymond Banks, 20, to 60 years in prison and Jahennessy Bryant, 23, to 25 years behind bars.

Bryant and Banks pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to the killing of 30-year-old Casey Bonhorst, who was shot while he was delivering pizza to a residence in eastern Sioux Falls.

Bonhorst was shot in the neck after throwing a pocket full of change and lunging at the shooter when Bryant after Banks tried to rob him, police said.

Bryant and Banks accused each other of being the shooter.

Prosecutors on Thursday played a portion of a video call between Banks and his girlfriend in which Banks joked about getting a prison tattoo in the shape of a pizza slice instead of a tear drop.

“This killing was brutal, inhumane and unjustified,” Houwman said. “I said several times today, it was senseless. Casey did not deserve to die for a few coins, a little change.”

