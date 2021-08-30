Pandemic driving South Dakota demand for local food

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Heikes Family Farms is a Community Support Agriculture program, which means community members can buy shares into the operation and get fresh produce weekly.

They serve 92 shareholders, consisting of both businesses and individuals, feeding about 500 people.

Every week, shareholders can come out and collect their produce, which ranges on everything from tomatoes, squash and even fresh fruits. Everything here is not only local, it’s raised chemical-free.

“I’ve always been concerned about where my food is coming from and the farming practices associated with the food and its production. So coming here, it’s just here. It’s just a natural extension of going to the farmer’s market,” Carol Geu, Shareholder said.

“People want to know who’s growing their food, how it’s being grown. They want to know their farmer, know their food,” Heidi Heikes, Farm Manager said. “They want to buy fresh, buy local. They are seeing shelves at stores empty and they are coming to us.”

Heikes has seen people not only from Vermillion, but also areas like Sioux Falls, Sioux City and Yankton that travel to get her produce.